Krispy Kreme's signature glazed doughnuts are now being served in an new way: Creamy ice cream.
"Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream" is a new addition to Krispy Kreme's lineup, made with whole milk and ingredients from the doughnut shop's "proprietary and secret" signature recipe. Restaurants in 10 US cities will sell the ice cream before it is gradually rolled out to other locations.
Customers can order the ice cream in cones, cups and milkshakes. There are a variety of toppings, including an option to add dehydrated glazed doughnuts. It's the first non-beverage item permanently added to the chain's menu since 2019. The company regularly adds limited time doughnut flavors and drinks.
It's not the first time Krispy Kreme has sold ice cream. In 2019, the chain announced a shop redesign and menu additions with ice creams that rolled out to only about a dozen locations. However, those ambitious plans were quietly halted because of the pandemic. In this iteration, the company switched to soft serve from "hard pack" ice cream because it sped up service and allowed for a new recipe.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Krispy Kreme said it has opened about 30 new shops in the past three years as part of its "omnichannel strategy" that includes growing the number of locations and a "hub-and-spoke" model that involves delivering doughnuts daily to grocery and convenience stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.