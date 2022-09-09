There are more than 4.7 million banknotes in the UK with the queen's face on them. They will all be replaced

Billions of banknotes and coins around the world featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II are set to be replaced following her death. A photo illustration of British paper banknotes is pictured here on June 28.

 Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Billions of banknotes and coins around the world featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II are set to be replaced following her death.

For almost 70 years, the Queen's image has appeared on the United Kingdom's coins, with different portraits of her profile as she aged. She was featured on the nation's banknotes for more than 60 years, the first British monarch to do so. Her portrait also features on the currency of several countries that were formerly under British rule.

