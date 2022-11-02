'The worst is behind us': Hong Kong hosts top global bankers for finance summit

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee arrives for the opening of the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong on November 2.

 Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong leader John Lee sought to drum up confidence in the city's future as a global financial hub on Wednesday, as he welcomed some of Wall Street's top executives to its biggest international event in years.

Speaking at an investment summit that has attracted more than 200 participants from 20 countries, the city's chief executive said that it was "opening once again" for international business after more than two and a half years of arduous pandemic restrictions.