It's not unusual for temperatures in India's Thar Desert to reach 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit). Even when they drop, hot winds sweep across the bare plains. The soil here is infertile, water is scarce. This place is near unlivable for humans -- but it's ideal for one of the world's biggest solar farms.

The Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan state, near India's border with Pakistan, is a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gargantuan ambitions to transform his nation into a green energy powerhouse. By 2030, Modi wants half of India's energy to come from renewables.

Swati Gupta contributed reporting.