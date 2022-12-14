The Washington Post will conduct layoffs, its publisher says at contentious town hall

The Washington Post will conduct targeted layoffs in the coming year. Pictured are the Washington Post's headquarters in 2019.

 Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

The Washington Post will conduct layoffs in the coming year as it reorients itself for the future and reinvests in other areas, publisher Fred Ryan told startled staffers in a contentious town hall Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ryan indicated to staffers that the cuts will make up a single digit percentage of the workforce, the people told CNN, adding that he does not believe the newspaper can "keep spending on initiatives that no longer align with readers' interests."