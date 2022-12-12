The Wall Street Journal names Emma Tucker its next editor, marking first woman to head the newspaper

The Wall Street Journal on Monday named Emma Tucker as its next editor-in-chief, marking the first time the Rupert Murdoch-owned financial broadsheet will be headed by a woman.

 News UK

Tucker, who currently serves as the editor of The Sunday Times, another Murdoch-owned newspaper, will succeed current Journal editor Matt Murray at the beginning of February.