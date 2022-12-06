After 53 years and more than 1,570 planes, the last Boeing 747 is set to roll off the assembly line in Washington state Tuesday, on its way to serve as a cargo plane.

The once-groundbreaking jumbo jet, with the distinctive second-floor bulge, is perhaps the most notable and popular plane Boeing has ever built. It was even big enough to be used to ferry the Space Shuttle from landing strips in California to its launch site in Florida. And it is set to launch a new type of spacecraft by Virgin Galactic as soon as next week, after carrying it aloft under its wing.