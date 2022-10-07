The US job market remains robust, but is showing signs of cooling

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on October 7, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up, a crucial factor in the fight against decades-high inflation.

 Ting Shen/Xinhua/Getty Images

The fever hasn't broken yet for America's employment market, but the temperature is coming down.

The economy added 263,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, slightly more than economists had estimated.