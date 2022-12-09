Just two months after UK markets suffered their worst meltdown since the global financial crisis, the British government is promising a major relaxation of financial regulation in a bid to shore up the country's banking and insurance industries against growing competition from cities such as Amsterdam and Paris.

The UK Treasury unveiled more than 30 measures Friday, dubbed the "Edinburgh Reforms." These include an effort to make it easier for companies to list shares in London, a rethink of short-selling regulations and an addition to the mandate of top regulators, asking them to take account of growth and UK competitiveness when setting rules, instead of just focusing on the smooth and safe functioning of the financial system.