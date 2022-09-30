The UK economy still hasn't recovered from the pandemic. Now it's on the ropes again

Royal Mail postal workers join a Communication Workers Union strike outside a post office in London on September 30. Royal Mail workers have walked out for a 48-hour strike from today as a dispute over pay escalates.

 Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

There was good news and bad in Friday's revised data about the UK economy. It grew — marginally — in the second quarter of the year, rather than shrinking as previously estimated.

But the latest update from the Office for National Statistics also showed that the United Kingdom is the only G7 economy that has not recovered fully from the pandemic, with GDP still 0.2% smaller than at the start of 2020. And, according to the Bank of England, the economy is most likely already shrinking again, with inflation heading to 11%.

