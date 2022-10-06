The Twitter-Musk trial is now on pause

Elon Musk is seen here in Wilmington, Delaware, in July 2021. Lawyers for Musk have filed a motion to stay the legal proceedings in its dispute with Twitter and to remove from the court's calendar the trial that had been set to begin October 17.

 Matt Rourke/AP

The judge overseeing the acquisition dispute between Elon Musk and Twitter on Thursday ruled to pause the legal proceedings until Oct. 28 following a request from the Tesla CEO, meaning the trial that was set to begin Oct. 17 will not go ahead as planned.

Twitter had opposed Musk's motion to stay the proceedings and raised concerns that he might not follow through on his word to quickly close the deal.