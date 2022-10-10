The threat of a freight railroad strike is back

Seen here is an aerial view of shipping containers and freight railway trains in Commerce, California, on September 15. A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers.

 Bing Guan/Reuters

A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain.

The vote, announced Monday by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, was 43% in favor of the proposed five-year contract, and 57% opposed.