The surprising reason why Ocean Spray cranberry sauce labels are upside-down

What's the deal with the upside-down labels on Ocean Spray cans? Pictured are cans of Ocean Spray brand Jellied Cranberry Sauce in Alameda, California in November 2020.

 Adobe Stock

Perhaps one of the greatest mysteries of Thanksgiving is the cranberry sauce — and we're not even talking about why people eat it: What's the deal with the upside-down labels on Ocean Spray cans of the stuff?

Observant consumers have noticed that the Ocean Spray labels on jellied cranberry sauce cans are flipped, meaning the rounded edge that's typically on the bottom of most canned goods is on top of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce cans.