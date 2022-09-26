The United Kingdom's big tax-cutting gamble to boost economic growth will benefit the rich far more than millions of people on lower incomes.

On Friday, UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced a bumper set of tax cuts, including scrapping the top rate paid by the highest earners, and reductions in duties paid on house purchases.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.