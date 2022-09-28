Now, M&M'S is making another, bigger change — this time, it's adding a brand new character to the mix. Meet Purple: She's peanut, she sings, and she doesn't wear high heels (she sports lace-up boots).
The purple peanut M&M is the first new character in 10 years, according to the brand.
"Purple has been in the works for a very long time, for years," said Jane Hwang, Global Vice President of M&M'S. "This was about ensuring that the entire crew, the entire cast of spokescandies, were reflecting the world that we're living in."
Purple has a specific personality — quirky, confident and just a little awkward. Her debut comes with a song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me," which can be seen in a video online and streamed on platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.
This doesn't mean that a purple M&M is coming to bags of Peanut M&M'S, however.
The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M'S website and on some limited edition packaging, said Hwang. And customers will be able to buy purple M&M'S online, an option that was already available. But when it comes to a regular bag of peanut M&M'S, purple fans are out of luck.
Still, the new character, while not an actual new candy, is an acknowledgment from M&M'S that people are pining for purple.
"We've heard for a long time that purple is certainly a consumer favorite," said Hwang.
But the brand is really focusing on the characters, rather than the actual edible candies, she noted.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
'Give green her boots back'
When M&M'S made changes to its characters' footwear early this year, the idea was to make them more current and relevant, with characters that, Mars hopes, will make people feel like they belong. The new footwear was supposed to help telegraph that message. Orange finally got a pair of shoes with tied laces, Brown got lower heels, and others also got subtle updates to their style.
But there was an outsized reaction to Green's new kicks.
But for M&M'S, reaction to the character makeover was "unprecedented," said Hwang. "We were incredibly overwhelmed," she noted. "Now we know for certain that M&M'S is a cultural icon."
So when it came to the new purple character, Hwang said, M&M'S didn't take the reaction to Green into account. Purple "had nothing to do ... with the commentaries we saw about Green," she said.
And for now, at least, M&M'S has no plans to restore Green's look.
"The characters ... are continuously evolving to reflect the times that we're living in," Hwang said, adding that the brand hopes consumers will "get to know our characters for much more than their footwear."
So will the go-go boots ever make a comeback? Hwang answered slyly, "You never know."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.