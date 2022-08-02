1404706587

The number of available jobs in the US shrank considerably in June, according to new data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Job openings dropped to 10.7 million in June, down from a revised 11.3 million in May, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. That's the lowest level since September 2021 but still above pre-pandemic levels of 7 million.

