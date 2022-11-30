The number of available jobs in the US fell in October

The number of available jobs in the US fell in October. Commuters arrive into the Oculus station and mall in Manhattan on November 17, in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The number of job openings in the United States dropped in October, but the labor market still remains historically tight despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool demand and bring down inflation.

There were 10.3 million available jobs last month, down from nearly 10.7 million in September, according to the latest monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.