NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

NFL+, the league's new streaming service, launched on July 25.

 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFL launched a streaming service Monday. That sounds like a football fan's dream, but it's probably not what you think.

For $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year, the new NFL+ service will offer access to live local and prime time games. That's the same content the league had offered for free on its NFL mobile app for the past several years.

