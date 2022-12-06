The New York Times is preparing for more than 1,100 of its union staffers to go on strike for a full day Thursday — an act of protest that has not been staged by employees at the paper of record since the late 1970s.

The historic work stoppage is set to go in effect at midnight on December 8 and last for an entire 24 hours. Instead of filing stories, employees will be seen picketing outside The Times' offices at 1pm, with prominent journalists such as Nikole Hannah-Jones set to speak during a solidarity rally.