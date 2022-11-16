Toyota unveiled an all-new version of its famous Prius hybrid car Wednesday just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's lower, longer and sleeker looking, with just less than a 10% improvement in the model's vaunted fuel efficiency. Bigger gains come in terms of power and performance.

The hybrid Prius, which produces electricity to recharge its own batteries while it drives, will produce up to 196 horsepower, 62% more than the current model's 121 peak horsepower. It will also manage to get about 57 miles per gallon of gasoline, according to Toyota's estimates, compared to 56 mpg in the 2022 model year Prius Eco L.