The media sector has had a tumultuous 2022, culminating in the shocking return of Bob Iger as CEO of Disney and a spate of layoffs at multiple companies. But there may be a few hopeful signs for normalization and stabilization in 2023.

Take Netflix. Wall Street, for what it's worth, seems to think the worst is over for the streaming leader after it finally decided to cave and launch an ad-supported service. The stock is still down about 50% this year, but it's no longer the biggest dog in the S&P 500 — and it's actually up more than 75% from its 52-week low earlier this year.

Tags