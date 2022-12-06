Democrats and Republicans in Congress are gearing up for yet another political showdown over raising the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.

This isn't anything new; Congress has raised the debt ceiling almost 100 times since they initially set a limit to curtail government borrowing more than a century ago. But this time looks different — fears are brewing that the fight to raise the debt ceiling in 2023 could be a beastly one that roils financial markets and threatens an economy on the brink of recession with the possibility of a catastrophic default, reports my colleague Matt Egan.

