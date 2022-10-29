McDonald's said this week that it sold half of its new Happy Meals geared toward adults in just four days. But four decades ago, when the first Happy Meal debuted, the company didn't quite get it.

"They were reluctant a little bit. They didn't immediately embrace it," Bob Bernstein, an advertising executive who created the Happy Meal in the late 1970s, said in a video interview from his Kansas City office, which is decked out with Happy Meal memorabilia and original art. "It took some convincing on our part."