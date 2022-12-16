Weaker-than-expected retail sales in November pummeled market sentiment on Thursday and raised the odds that the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting interest rate hikes would push the economy into recession.

What's happening: US retail sales, which measure the total amount of money that stores make from selling goods to customers, fell 0.6% in November, the weakest performance in nearly a year. The drop concerned economists who had expected monthly sales to shrink by just 0.1%. It's also a sharp reversal from October's sales increase of 1.3%.

