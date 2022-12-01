The Fed's favorite inflation measure cooled in October

Inflation has cooled in October, showing signs of improvement. Customers shop at the GU Co. store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, on October 7.

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A key measure of consumer prices slowed somewhat in October, another hopeful sign that inflation pressures could be moderating.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 6% in October compared to a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That's down from the upwardly revised 6.3% annual increase reported for September.

