Jerome Powell and other members of the Federal Reserve are obsessed with choking off inflation once and for all, even if the Fed's series of aggressive rate hikes slow the economy to a crawl. That could be bad news for consumers, investors and Corporate America.

What's more, many market experts and economists note that the rate of inflation, while still uncomfortably high, is falling and should continue to decline -- but there is a noted lag effect. Fed vice chair Lael Brainard admitted as much in a speech Monday, saying that "policy actions to date will have their full effect on activity in coming quarters."