The Fed offers more clues about rate hikes

Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve could provide more clues about the central bank’s thinking on inflation and interest rate hikes.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Americans are getting ready for food, family and football on Thursday, but investors were still holding off until Wednesday afternoon before starting to give thanks.

That's because the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest meeting at 2pm ET Wednesday, which provided more clues about the central bank's thinking on inflation and interest rate hikes.