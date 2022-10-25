It's safe to say that the global economy is in a pretty bad place right now: The vast majority of economists think we're on the brink of recession. But US markets don't seem to mind. Stocks closed out their best week since mid-June last Friday and continued that rally into Monday.

So what gives? A decade of free-flowing money from the Federal Reserve to banks has created two economies, argues Nomi Prins, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs and author of "Permanent Distortion: How the Financial Markets Abandoned the Real Economy Forever." Wealthy Americans and corporations benefited directly from years of low rates, which kept money flowing into businesses and stocks high while Main Street suffered from decelerating wages and little support. Prins says we are now dealing with a "permanent distortion," where market behavior and economic prosperity have nothing to do with each other.

Tags

More News