The Fed makes history with a fourth straight three-quarter-point rate hike

The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to approve a fourth-straight rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point to fight inflation.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve approved a fourth-straight rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as part of its aggressive battle to bring down the white-hot inflation that is plaguing the US economy.

The supersized hike brings the central bank's benchmark lending rate to a new target range of 3.75% to 4%. That's the highest the fed funds rate has been since January 2008.