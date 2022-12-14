The Fed lifts rates by half a point, acknowledging that inflation is easing

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, here in Washington, D.C, on March 21, confirmed last month that smaller rate hikes could be expected.

 Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu AgencyGetty Images

The Federal Reserve approved a half-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a smaller increase than in recent months and an acknowledgment that inflation is finally easing.

The increase marks a shift for the central bank after an unprecedented year that includes seven-straight rate hikes as part of an aggressive campaign to try and bring down the highest inflation since the early 1980s.

