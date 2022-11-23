The Fed is set to offer more clues about rate hikes

Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve could provide more clues about the central bank’s thinking on inflation and interest rate hikes.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Americans are getting ready for food, family and football on Thursday, but investors may still want to hold off until a little bit later Wednesday before starting to give thanks.

That's because the Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its latest meeting at 2pm ET, which could provide more clues about the central bank's thinking on inflation and interest rate hikes.