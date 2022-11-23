The Fed is set to offer more clues about rate hikes

With that in mind, traders are now pricing in a more than 71% chance that the Fed will raise rates by only a half-point at its December 14 meeting, according to futures contracts on the CME. That's up from odds of 52% for a half-point hike a month ago, but lower than an 85% likelihood of a half-point increase that was priced in just last week.
A recent batch of inflation reports seem to suggest that the pace of runaway price increases is finally starting to slow to more manageable levels. The job market remains relatively healthy as well, although the most recent jobless claims figures ticked up from a week ago.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
But as long as the labor market remains firm and inflation pressures continue to ebb, the Fed will likely pull back on the magnitude of its rate hikes.
Some experts are growing concerned that if the Fed goes too far with rates, the increases could eventually slow the economy too much and potentially lead to much higher unemployment, job losses and even a recession.
Still, Wall Street is growing more confident that the Fed might be able to pull off a so-called soft landing. The Dow soared 14% in October, its best month since January 1976. The Dow is up nearly 4% more in November and is now only down 6% this year.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also have rebounded sharply since October, but both of those broader market indexes remain down more sharply for the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.