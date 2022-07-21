The European Central Bank raises rates for the first time in 11 years

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde is seen here in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 10. The European Central Bank on Thursday announced it would hike its key interest rate by a half percentage point.

 Daniel Roland/Pool/Reuters

In a bold attempt to get inflation under control, the European Central Bank on Thursday announced it would hike its key interest rate by a half percentage point.

That marks the first time since 2011 that the ECB has raised rates, and takes Europe's main rate back to zero. Rates in the region have been negative since 2014.

