The Dow is on track to wrap up its worst week since March

It has been a messy week for the stock market. With only four days to go until Election Day, rising Covid-19 infections and uncertainty about further government stimulus to help the economy, there's plenty for investors to worry about.
The Dow is on track for its worst week since March, when the market tumbled under the first wave of coroanvirus infections and lockdowns. We're not back in lockdown mode yet, but in Europe, countries have tightened restrictions again to combat a second wave.
The Dow opened down 0.4%, or 109 points, on Friday.
The S&P 500, which is the broadest measure of Wall Street, is looking a bit better -- but not by much. The index kicked the day off 0.5% lower, and it's on track for its worst week since at least June. But if losses accelerate it could be its worst since March as well.
The Nasdaq Composite opened 0.8% lower, putting it on pace for its worst week since September.
Big tech is looking less enticing Friday as well. Apple and Amazon, which reported earnings late Thursday, saw their shares tumble at the market open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.