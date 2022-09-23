It should be the perfect time to own gold. The yellow metal has historically rallied when inflation is high, since it's a physical investment that can serve as a store of value. It's also usually a firm favorite during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, when it's seen as a safe haven.

But gold prices haven't surged. In fact, they're down almost 20% from their recent March peak. That puts gold on the cusp of a bear market.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.