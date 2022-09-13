'The Crown' viewership surged on Netflix after Queen Elizabeth's death

Following the death of of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix viewers tuned into the show about her life.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix viewers tuned into the show about her life.

Season 1 of "The Crown," the streaming company's award-winning series about the Queen's reign over decades, entered Netflix's top 10 this week, the company revealed on Tuesday.

