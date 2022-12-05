The clean energy company turning city blocks greener

BlocPower founder and CEO Donnel Baird walking through Brooklyn. BlocPower is bringing eco-friendly, all-electric heating and cooling systems to older buildings in lower income communities, reducing carbon footprints and energy bills.

 Deborah Brunswick/CNN

BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based clean energy company, is bringing eco-friendly, all-electric heating and cooling systems to older buildings in lower income communities, with the goal of reducing carbon footprints and energy bills.

Backed by investors like Goldman Sachs' Urban Investment Group and Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, BlocPower brings all-electric smart technology to heating, cooling and hot water systems that save building owners between 20% and 40% annually and ups property values, according to the company's website. By replacing dated equipment like gas powered furnaces with heat pump systems, the company says it is able to dramatically change a building's environmental footprint.