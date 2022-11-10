The third-quarter corporate earnings season is wrapping up: We now have reports from about 450 of the S&P 500, or 90% of the index's total membership.

Results were mostly solid, with companies from Goldman Sachs to GM reporting strong profits. But it's all about what's next — and companies' projections haven't been as rosy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are likely to continue into 2023 as persistently high inflation rattles the economy, and recession predictions abound. Here's what investors need to know as we head into the final, potentially shaky, few months of the year and beyond.

