General Motors unveiled a new, slightly bigger redesigned version of its cheapest entry-level SUV, the Trax. The new version looks much, much sleeker than the chunky little SUV it replaces and adds new features. But it also drops one major option while retaining what may be the SUV's most important feature, it's cheap price.

The subcompact Trax SUV has a starting price of just $21,500, a couple of hundred dollars below it's current price putting it firmly among the cheapest SUVs on the market. It will compete against the likes of the recently redesigned Honda HR-V, the Hyundai Kona, the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and the Nissan Kicks. All versions of the Trax, including flashy-looking Trax RS models, will have starting prices under $25,000, GM executives said. The average base sticker price for vehicles sold in the United States today is almost $47,000, according to Edmunds.com, so SUVs like the Trax are, relatively speaking, dirt cheap.