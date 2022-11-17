Thanks to inflation, your "True Love" will have to spend a pretty (expensive) penny when showering you with turtle doves, golden rings, and a dozen drummers this holiday season.

The cost for the dozen items outlined in the "Twelve Days of Christmas" song hit a record high this year of $45,523.27. That's a 10.5% leap from last year, according to financial services firm PNC, which released its 39th annual Christmas Price Index on Thursday.