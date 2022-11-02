Thanksgiving dinner will be a lot more expensive this year, report finds

Looks like Thanksgiving is going to be more expensive this year.

 Joshua Yospyn/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Looks like Thanksgiving will be a lot pricier this year.

Market research firm IRI predicts that your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year, based on how retail prices in the four weeks through October 16 compared to the same period in 2021. IRI measures items including turkey and other meat, baking essentials, beverages and popular side dishes in its list of Thanksgiving foods.