TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil

 J. David Ake/AP

Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant.

The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30 members, surged more than 600 points, or about 1.9%, in late morning trading Friday. Apple was up 8% while Chevron rose nearly 1%. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% while the tech-laden Nasdaq gained 1.8%.