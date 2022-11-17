The Tesla board of directors that created the largest compensation package in history for CEO Elon Musk was stocked with friends of Musk, according to court testimony this week.

"Yes we're friends," former Tesla board member Antonio Gracias said after a long line of questions about his relationships with Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk, who is also on Tesla's board. "Yes, I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes."