Elon Musk said that he needed to receive what amounted to the largest compensation package in history so that he could fuel his goals around "inter-planetary travel," Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm testified Tuesday.

Denholm's testimony came as part of the week-long trial in the Delaware's Court of Chancery in Wilmington that examines Musk's 2018 Tesla compensation package that has a net value today of $50.9 billion. Musk himself is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning.