Musk Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is seen here in Washington in March 2020. Tesla disclosed in a quarterly regulatory filing on July 25 that it received a new subpoena from the SEC on June 13.

 Susan Walsh/AP

The Securities and Exchange Commission apparently isn't done with Elon Musk and his tweets quite yet.

Tesla disclosed in a quarterly regulatory filing Monday that it received a new subpoena from the SEC on June 13, related to "our governance processes around compliance with the SEC settlement." That settlement, which stripped Musk of his title as chairman of Tesla while allowing him to remain as CEO, came because of Musk's 2018 tweet that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.