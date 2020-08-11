Tesla shares shoot up after announcement of five-for-one stock split

Tesla's stock jumped as much as 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company announced a five-for-one stock split, set to go into effect on August 31.
Tesla noted in a statement that the split is intended to "make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors."
A stock split creates more shares of a company without changing the underlying dollar value of any single investor's holdings. By increasing the number of shares available, the company can attract new investors who might otherwise be put off by the high price of a single share.
Tesla's stock is on a roll this year, despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Shares have risen more than 200% since January to $1,374, and its market capitalization has surpassed the likes of Disney, Toyota and Coca Cola.
Apple also announced a stock split last week — its stock has climbed more than 45% this year. The two companies' success mirrors the overall strong performance of the tech sector in a year that has been turbulent for Wall Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.