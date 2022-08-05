Tesla shares are about to get a lot cheaper with three-for-one stock split

Tesla officially announced a three-for-one stock split, meaning the company's stock price — which has jockeyed between $600 and $1,000 for a year — is about to get more affordable for investors.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tesla officially announced a three-for-one stock split, meaning the company's stock price — which has jockeyed between $600 and $1,000 for a year — is about to get more affordable for investors.

The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 25th.

CNN's David Goldman contributed to this report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.