Tesla recalls 1.1 million cars for windows that can 'pinch'

Tesla recalls 1.1 million cars for windows that can 'pinch occupants while closing.

 Jade Gao/AFP/Getty Images

Tesla said it has spotted a flaw in 1.1 million cars' windows that could pinch occupants while closing.

The windows are supposed to stop if they detect an obstacle in their path but Tesla said testing discovered a possible problem in some of its windows. It said it should be able to fix the problem with an over-the-air software update, and that car owners won't need to bring their cars in to be serviced.

