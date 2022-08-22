Tesla raises price of feature it calls 'full self-driving' to $15,000

Brand new Tesla cars sit in a parking lot at a Tesla showroom on June 27 in Corte Madera, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla is raising the price of its controversial driver-assist feature it calls "full self-driving" to $15,000.

Tesla buyers can purchase it for $12,000 until Sept. 5. The $12,000 price dates to January. Following the latest price increase, the software will cost five times as much as when it was first introduced as a $3,000 add-on, even as it has developed slower than the automaker projected and faced criticism and government scrutiny.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.