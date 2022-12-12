Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said numerous times since 2015 that Tesla cars would be entirely self-driving in two years, or less. But years after his self-imposed deadlines have blown by, it still hasn't happened. Even when equipped with a $15,000 technology package that is literally called "Full Self Driving Capability," a Tesla car can't actually drive by itself.

Now, lawyers for Tesla are arguing that while the company may have failed to live up to these lofty goals, that doesn't mean it perpetuated a fraud, as alleged in a class-action lawsuit filed in September.

Tags