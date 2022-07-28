Tesla, GM buyers would get EV tax credits again under Democrats' climate bill

A Ford Lightning F-150 pickup truck during a media event at Dutton Ranch in Sebastopol, California, US, on Friday, May 20, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Under a new green energy bill agreed to by Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin, automakers like Tesla and General Motors would regain the ability to offer federal tax credits to customers who buy their electric vehicles.

Hurdles to the bill's passage remain, but if it becomes law it could cut the price of electric cars for many Americans, which are relatively more expensive than gasoline vehicles, by reviving tax credits for some manufacturers' vehicles and introducing a new one as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.